12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
Double ice pinch. 10 arm jellyfish percolator. Pure raised logo and hotstamp. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Discover the pacific and soak in the sun, the Zuma invokes endless summers all year round. Standing at 10 inches in height, Zuma’s classic rounded shape encapsulates a pink jellyfish perc that ’s been carefully hand worked. Two pronged pinch at the base of the neck allows use with ice. Relax into the west coast vibe....breathe deep...Zuma bliss.
