  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Zuma Dab Rig

Zuma Dab Rig

by Pure Glass, Inc.

About this product

Double ice pinch. 10 arm jellyfish percolator. Pure raised logo and hotstamp. Pure scientific glass. Hand crafted in Los Angeles, California. Includes: 14mm Male Pure Bowl Pure Pink carrying bag with foam insert Pure Glass carbon pouch with stickers 2oz. Kryptonite glass cleaning solution Discover the pacific and soak in the sun, the Zuma invokes endless summers all year round. Standing at 10 inches in height, Zuma’s classic rounded shape encapsulates a pink jellyfish perc that ’s been carefully hand worked. Two pronged pinch at the base of the neck allows use with ice. Relax into the west coast vibe....breathe deep...Zuma bliss.

About this brand

Born from passion and dedication, Pure Glass has been at the apex of the glass crafting culture over the last decade. We love what we do and come to our Los Angeles-based glass design studio each day with a natural drive to create. Our creative vision shifts over time so we can give you the most relevant styles, but our main goal is to create classics that live beyond fast trends. Pure Glass pieces are always unique yet recognizable; an aesthetically-pleasing design that compliments the functionality of each piece is our objective. From our family here at Pure Glass, we hope you thoroughly enjoy your session!