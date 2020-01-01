Our mission is wholesale-only cultivation to provide consistent, reliable and predictable supply to cannabis products manufacturers and dispensaries. We are focused on building long-term supply chain partnerships with key customers. We have invested heavily in building state-of-the-art commercial horticulture facilities, designed to scale and operate with optimal efficiency. We can provide credit terms to qualified buyers, to help you manage your cash flow and minimize your working capital investment in raw materials inventory. We can structure sophisticated purchasing arrangements based on THC content vs. traditional "per pound" pricing to improve predictability of costs and lower the variability/risk of raw materials. We supply OEM products and services to various celebrity brands, but our focus is "quiet competence" on behalf of our customers. We utilize enterprise-class ERP technology and process manufacturing best practices to support cultivation, compliance, distribution, and detailed financial reporting for our customers. We currently host multiple different growth media and methods built to customer specifications (dominant strains delivered within the requested ratios, package weight, and delivery volume). We can grow your specific strain(s), using your protocol(s), with your desired assortment/mix, in accordance with the timing and availability of your supply chain requirements. Our ownership/equity group provides access to other players in the cannabis space that can provide unique access and complementary services to our customers (Print Media, Venture Capital, Branding Opportunities and more). Our next phase of development will increase our annual output capacity to 5,000+ pounds per annum. We are located on a 24 acre site along the Arkansas River in Salida, CO and we own (not lease) all of our facilities, equipment, and land. We are obsessed with compliance, as our customers cannot afford the risk of recall or a disruption of supply. We consistently set the "high score" on compliance audits from numerous sources. Further, we have never had a recall, and our pesticide testing results are 100% "NT". We're very proud of our facility here in Salida. Our unique location brings distinct advantages; chief among them our access to vast land/water and the flexibility in design/build/operations that is the result of a very good relationship with Chaffee County. Candidly, we have never had anyone that invested the time to tour our facility and meet our team that didn't come away impressed with our cultivation: the plants, people, process, technology, facility, and our consistent commitment to compliance, customers, and quality.