About this product
Using only the best Organically grown Hemp Flower to make every single Pre Roll. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
CBD OG
CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.