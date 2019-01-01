 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Pure Hemp Farms

About this product

Using only the best Organically grown Hemp Flower to make every single Pre Roll. Our flower is grown naturally, it is rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars.

About this strain

CBD OG

CBD OG by Cali Connection comes in two unique CBD-rich phenotypes with two different genetic pairings. Regular seeds were created by crossing Lion’s Tabernacle and SFV OG IBL, and Cali Connection’s feminized seeds combine genetics from Lion’s Tabernacle and Tahoe OG S1. This strain won “Best CBD Flower” at the 2015 NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup. It has a 60-68 day flowering time and offers abundant yields.

About this brand

We specialize in CBD Flower, Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, sativa CBD, sativa hemp all are derived form hemp and not from the marijuana plant. CBD Hemp Flower is a full spectrum plant flower that contains essential fatty acids, protein, vitamins, minerals, terpenes, aromatic molecules and CBD. Each one of our strains on our site has a different look and smell. They also provide slightly different effects