Tesla2060
on June 16th, 2019
We love their cbd buds and recently tried their pine berry 5 pack pre rolls amazing smoke and great to take with you when your on the go.
Using only the best Organically grown Hemp CBD Flower to make every single CBD Pre Roll. Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars.
on June 2nd, 2019
Love their hemp nugs been ordering from them for a while now just tried their 5 pack hemp joints 👍🔥🥇👌✌