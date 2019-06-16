 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Pure Hemp Farms

Pure Hemp Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Hemp Flower Joints | CBD Pre-Rolls

About this product

Using only the best Organically grown Hemp CBD Flower to make every single CBD Pre Roll. Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars.

Tesla2060

We love their cbd buds and recently tried their pine berry 5 pack pre rolls amazing smoke and great to take with you when your on the go.

Flowerchild78

Love their hemp nugs been ordering from them for a while now just tried their 5 pack hemp joints 👍🔥🥇👌✌

About this brand

We specialize in CBD Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, from cultivation to distribution we offer premium industrial Hemp Our hemp flowers are exclusively crafted and every batch is lab tested to ensure the absolute highest quality product to our wholesale buyers.