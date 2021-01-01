Pineberry
Pineberry strain is a hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami a super unique flower loved for its high resin content and huge terpene profile. The buds give off a sweet fruity, and pine aroma.
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.
