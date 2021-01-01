 Loading…

Hybrid

Pineberry

by Pure Hemp Farms

Pure Hemp Farms Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Pineberry

About this product

Pineberry strain is a hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami a super unique flower loved for its high resin content and huge terpene profile. The buds give off a sweet fruity, and pine aroma.

About this brand

Pure Hemp Farms Logo
We specialize in CBD Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, from cultivation to distribution we offer premium industrial Hemp Our hemp flowers are exclusively crafted and every batch is lab tested to ensure the absolute highest quality product to our wholesale buyers.

About this strain

Pineberry

Pineberry
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.

 

