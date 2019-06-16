 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Space Candy - CBD Nugs

by Pure Hemp Farms

About this product

Just like its name suggests it has a tasty sweet & sour candy earthy flavor and aroma. Sour Space Candy is known to provide users with an uplifting and energetic happy feeling. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including stress, pain, depression and insomnia. Grown with 100% organic practices. Soil was enriched with a spectrum of nutrient dense, biologically active fertilizers + liquid monatomic minerals. Zero pesticides. Zero Synthetics. 50 STATE LEGAL This product is under the legal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

Tesla2060

Ordered on their website Sour Space Candy Strain really enjoyed this cbd rich flower Looks, smells, tastes and smokes really well.

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

We specialize in CBD Flower, Hemp Flower, CBD Buds, CBD Nugs, sativa CBD, sativa hemp all are derived form hemp and not from the marijuana plant. CBD Hemp Flower is a full spectrum plant flower that contains essential fatty acids, protein, vitamins, minerals, terpenes, aromatic molecules and CBD. Each one of our strains on our site has a different look and smell. They also provide slightly different effects