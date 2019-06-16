Tesla2060
on June 16th, 2019
Ordered on their website Sour Space Candy Strain really enjoyed this cbd rich flower Looks, smells, tastes and smokes really well.
Just like its name suggests it has a tasty sweet & sour candy earthy flavor and aroma. Sour Space Candy is known to provide users with an uplifting and energetic happy feeling. Great for assisting in a variety of conditions including stress, pain, depression and insomnia. Grown with 100% organic practices. Soil was enriched with a spectrum of nutrient dense, biologically active fertilizers + liquid monatomic minerals. Zero pesticides. Zero Synthetics. 50 STATE LEGAL This product is under the legal limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
