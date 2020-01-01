 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat

Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat

by Pure Hemp Rolling Papers

Write a review
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Apparel Hats Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Apparel Hats Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Apparel Hats Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Apparel Hats Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat
Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Apparel Hats Pure Hemp GrassRoots Collab Hemp Fitted 6 Panel Hat

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Pure Hemp GrassRoots collab 6 panel fitted hats are an all black pearl hemp upper complimented with a sublimated panel showcasing our proprietary Pure Hemp Classic wave. The inside of the hat has a printed silk liner featuring our "It Doesn't Grow On Trees" art poster. Lastly, the under side of the brim is accented with our "ECO PAPER" stitch detail, to remind you to only use Tree Free Eco Papers. These hats are truly pieces of wearable art. Hats come in their own box wrapped in tissue with a bunch of Pure Hemp stickers and a Pure Hemp Poster *while quantities last Please specify your size at checkout, Hat sizes available: 7, 7 1/8, 7 1/4, 7 3/8, 7 1/2, 7 5/8, 7 3/4, 8 and 8 1/4 You Can Buy Our Hats At www.PureHemp.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Hemp Rolling Papers Logo
Pure Hemp is the original Pure Hemp rolling paper. We have been pushing pulp for 20+ years, long before the bandwagon jumpers joined the RYO game. We love hemp and believe that hemp is the future of our planet. A portion of our profits are put back into the research and development of hemp and furthering genetic understanding of this incredible plant.. WE ARE HEMP! Often imitated... Where ever you shop for your rolling papers, ask for Pure Hemp by name. Team Pure Hemp