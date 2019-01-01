 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Oral Sleep Support Spray + Melatonin

by Pure Hermosa

$23.00MSRP

About this product

CBD is known to improve our sleep through its anti-inflammatory properties and ability to relieve stress, anxiety and inflammation that wakes us up, or doesn't allow us to go to sleep in the first place. You deserve and need a great night’s rest and Melatonin, a natural occurring hormone in the brain, is released to promote sleep at night. Unfortunately, as we age, environmental factors such as artificial light reduces the Melatonin our bodies are able to produce, resulting in lack of sleep. Our Sleep Support Spray is combined with a special, blissful blend of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract CBD, Melatonin, Valerian Root and GABA to help promote a lovely, sustained night's sleep. Great for those experiencing difficulty falling or staying asleep. Scientifically tested to be safe & effective. Scientifically tested to be safe & effective. Adults 15 minutes before bedtime, simply spray 2 to 6 pumps under your tongue, hold for 30 seconds, or as long as you like, then swallow. .25oz/7.5ml • Additional Ingredients: Purified Water, Xylitol, Glycerin USP, Coconut Oil (MCT Oil Capric / Caprylic Triglyceride), Melatonin, 5-HTP (Griffonia Seed Extract), Valerian (Valeriana Officinalis) Root Extract, Gamma Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), Sucralose, Sunflower Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate, Lauric Arginate, Flavors

About this brand

We are a Hermosa Beach Family with a passion for health + wellness and a concern for our planet. It is our mission to share the fantastic benefits, facts and healings of CBD, without negative side effects, and all it's applications to living our best lives! We've launched amazing products in health, fitness, beauty and wellness for decades. We know what gets great results, that adds to our lives, without a big carbon footprint. ~ Thanks for taking this journey with us.