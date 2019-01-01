 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Revive Skin Serum + Collagen Retinol

CBD Revive Skin Serum + Collagen Retinol

by Pure Hermosa

Pure Hermosa Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Revive Skin Serum + Collagen Retinol

$43.00

About this product

This skin serum is all about repairing + reviving your gorgeous dermis. We bring you the health-boosting and age-fighting benefits of CBD in this luxurious, creamy skin serum with Collagen + Retinol. Our CBD Revive serum is the perfect match for brightening and tightening the skin while reducing pore size, and the appearance of that UV damage. Help your collagen help you, and smooth those fine lines, correct age spots and prevent wrinkles. Collagen contains amino acids our body uses to form the connective tissue in skin, hair, bones and joints. Apply twice daily to face and neck. A pea size amount goes all over. It's light and creamy and you'll feel the fast acting, penetrating and tightening serum do it's work on your beautiful skin. .5oz/15 ml • Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil with Purified Water, Butylene Glycol, Palmitoyl Tripeptide -1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Paraffinum liquidum, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Retinol, Glyceryl Stearate, Peg 100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Retinol Palmitate (Vitamin A)

About this brand

We are a Hermosa Beach Family with a passion for health + wellness and a concern for our planet. It is our mission to share the fantastic benefits, facts and healings of CBD, without negative side effects, and all it's applications to living our best lives! We've launched amazing products in health, fitness, beauty and wellness for decades. We know what gets great results, that adds to our lives, without a big carbon footprint. ~ Thanks for taking this journey with us.