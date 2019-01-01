About this product

Gold Series Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture – 1000mg For those that seek the effects of CBD without having to inhale it via smoke, Full Spectrum CBD Oil tinctures are a peaceful solution. For one usage of a full dropper, it provides just over 33.3mg of CBD, an ideal dosage for those experienced with using CBD or those who desire a stronger dose than our 500mg option. Legal in all states without the need for a license or prescription, this mint-flavored tincture is designed to be released underneath your tongue, delivering non-psychoactive yet sublime results. Hold it in your mouth for 60 seconds to allow the 100% natural, organic and pesticide-free formula of full spectrum hemp oil and organic MCT oil to penetrate the bloodstream for slightly sedative and calming effects that can be used daily. No license or prescription required Tasty mint flavor 100% natural and organic lab-tested formula Free of pesticides, GMO products, and THC Non-psychoactive Easy-to-use dropper delivers perfect dosage Provides calming effects For daily use To Use; Fill the dropper and release under your tongue. Hold for 60 seconds. For daily use. Ingredients: Full spectrum hemp oil, Organic MCT Oil, Natural flavor Size: 30ml/1oz Concentration: 1000mg per bottle – 33.3mg/ml per serving