 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel

by Pure Ohio Wellness

Write a review
Pure Ohio Wellness Cannabis Flower NYC Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

NYC Diesel

NYC Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Soma Sacred Seeds, NYC Diesel (or Soma Sour Diesel) is a 60% sativa-dominant cross between Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

About this brand

Pure Ohio Wellness Logo
Pure Ohio Wellness will only provide you with products we feel comfortable selling to our family and neighbors. We sell only pure products produced without pesticides. We are, at heart, a family of passionate people with the common goal of providing medicine that will help people. We strive to leave our community a better place than we found it. In our dispensaries, we use solar power, we offer a solar charging station for your car and we purchase carbon credits to offset our carbon footprint. We offer discounts to our veterans and to the indigent. We care about you and your well-being.