 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Novelties
  5. Deluxe 420 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Snow Globe

Deluxe 420 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Snow Globe

by Pure Products USA

Write a review
Pure Products USA Books & Games Novelties Deluxe 420 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Snow Globe
Pure Products USA Books & Games Novelties Deluxe 420 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Snow Globe
Pure Products USA Books & Games Novelties Deluxe 420 Smoke Gets In Your Eyes Snow Globe

$420.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The deluxe version is limited to just 25 and features a secret stash compartment inside the base with purple, "smokey" cast-resin text on Kush green base ($420). The deluxe version also comes with a small gift - a dime bag (a dime inside a plastic bag) in the compartment. Hand-cast, signed and numbered by the artists. Available from http://pureproductsusa.com 5.5 h. x 3.25" diameter (base); globe is 4" diameter

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure Products USA Logo
Artists LigoranoReese make beautiful limited edition artworks sold in museum shops and design stores around the country.