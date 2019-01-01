About this product
Ingredients: Pure Cane Sugar, Corn Syrup, Cacao (72% cacao beans) Natural Vanilla Flavor, Cannabis Oil Potency: 25mg THC | One 25mg Pieces
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Pure
Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.