SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Trying to heal minor aches and pains? Look no further... the CBD Topical Salve will help. ● Heal minor aches and pains - Arnica + 1:1 CBD:THC is the perfect combination to speed up your recovery and help your body heal itself from the inside out. ● Nurture your skin naturally - Infused with meadowsweet, calendula, elder-flower, and rose petals for maximum skin conditioning effects. ● Fight Inflammation - Made with essential oils of ginger, black pine, cardamom, frankincense, and turmeric to work synergistically with CBD to maximize skin conditioning effects.
