Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by Avexia™
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Trying to heal minor aches and pains? Look no further... ● Heal minor aches and pains - Arnica + 18:1 CBD:THC is the perfect combination to speed up your recovery and help your body heal itself from the inside out. ● Nurture your skin naturally - Infused with meadowsweet, calendula, elder-flower, and rose petals for maximum skin conditioning effects. ● Fight Inflammation - Made with essential oils of ginger, black pine, cardamom, frankincense, and turmeric to work synergistically with CBD to maximize skin conditioning effects.
