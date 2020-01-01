 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
4:1 CBD:THC Patented Lozenges

by Pure Ratios

Pure Ratios Edibles Candy 4:1 CBD:THC Patented Lozenges

About this product

Pure Ratios introduces a new kind of patented sustained-release delivery Lozenges that rewrites how cannabis-based compounds will be administered more efficiently by mouth. The small soft lozenge is designed to slowly dissolve in the mouth (about 30 to 45 minutes). During that time the lozenge continuously delivers a steady stream of cannabinoids to the oral mucosa.

About this brand

True to its name, Pure Ratios’ products are free of artificial additives and enhanced by herbal components that have been proven in Natural medicine to both protect the body and provide therapeutic direction to the formulation. Today, Pure Ratios offers a unique collection of lab tested cannabis and hemp based CBD products (Interested in CBD products – Click Here) intended to help manage pain and discomfort through long lasting, consistent dosing of cannabinoids. For many people, Pure Ratios family of products are becoming a healthy addition to their daily lives. Pure Ratios products are naturally pure, chemical and additive free. Our products are produced from extracting compounds from the entire plant, to capture all of the plants beneficial properties through a proprietary CO2 extraction method. What patients have known to be effective medicine for centuries is being confirmed by modern science. Given the means to accurately dose using the cannabis plant, medical cannabis patients can easily mirror therapies shown to be effective in pharmaceutical studies, improving upon the current methods of preparation and administration and pursuing novel options that improve accuracy are the keys to bridging the natural/pharmaceutical divide.