About this product

1000 MG hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD tincture packs a hefty dosage of relief in a small package. By promoting normal endocannabinoid system health and function, Pure Hemp Oil supports authentic health and well-being - of body and mind. Product Facts Our CBD tincture formula includes several all-natural cannabinoids found in hemp extract, including: CBD (cannabidiol) CBG (cannabigerol) CBDV (cannabidivarin) CBC (cannabichromene) CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) Less than 0.3% THC (Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) Serving size: 1 ML (1 Dropper) Servings Per Bottle: 15 ML Concentration: 66.7 MG/ML Other Ingredients Fractionated MCT (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) from coconut oil Suggested Use Place 1 ML (a full dropper) under tongue Hold for 15-30 seconds before swallowing Pure Relief CBD-dominant tincture is NEVER produced with artificial or synthetic ingredients, and it’s ALWAYS 3rd party lab-tested to ensure purity and potency. Please consult your health care provider before using this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Must Be 18+ To Consume.