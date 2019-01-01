 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 1000 MG PURE HEMP OIL CBD TINCTURE

1000 MG PURE HEMP OIL CBD TINCTURE

by Pure Relief

Pure Relief Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil

$75.00MSRP

About this product

1000 MG hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD tincture packs a hefty dosage of relief in a small package. By promoting normal endocannabinoid system health and function, Pure Hemp Oil supports authentic health and well-being - of body and mind. Product Facts Our CBD tincture formula includes several all-natural cannabinoids found in hemp extract, including: CBD (cannabidiol) CBG (cannabigerol) CBDV (cannabidivarin) CBC (cannabichromene) CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) Less than 0.3% THC (Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) Serving size: 1 ML (1 Dropper) Servings Per Bottle: 15 ML Concentration: 66.7 MG/ML Other Ingredients Fractionated MCT (Medium-Chain Triglycerides) from coconut oil Suggested Use Place 1 ML (a full dropper) under tongue Hold for 15-30 seconds before swallowing Pure Relief CBD-dominant tincture is NEVER produced with artificial or synthetic ingredients, and it’s ALWAYS 3rd party lab-tested to ensure purity and potency. Please consult your health care provider before using this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Must Be 18+ To Consume.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Pure Relief Logo
We are more than just a mere supplier of CBD Infused Products. We are CBD pioneers who spotted gaps that exist within the cannabis industry due to lack of variation in CBD product lines and offerings.