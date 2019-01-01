 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 500 MG CBD PAIN SALVE

500 MG CBD PAIN SALVE

by Pure Relief

500 MG Hemp CBD Salve is the perfect combination of ancient healing practices and modern science. This cannabinoid-infused CBD-dominant topical salve eliminates minor aches and pains and leaves you feeling the relief. Product Facts Our CBD hemp salve formula includes several all-natural cannabinoids found in hemp extract, including: CBD (cannabidiol) CBDV (cannabidivarin) CBC (cannabichromene) CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) Less than 0.3% THC (Δ-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) Serving size: 0.3 ML (approx. pea-size amount) Servings Per Bottle: 100 Concentration: 16 MG/ML Other Ingredients Hemp Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Lavender, Peppermint, Wintergreen, Marjoram, Eucalyptus, Arnica, Basil, Camphor, Frankincense, Tea Tree, Green Tea, Lecithin, Cinnamon, Grapefruit Seed, Aloe, USD Kosher Glycerin, Magnesium, CBD, Bees Wax Suggested Use Place a pea-size amount on finger Massage into affected area until absorbed Use every 4-6 hours Pure Relief CBD-dominant tincture is NEVER produced with artificial or synthetic ingredients, and it’s ALWAYS 3rd party lab-tested to ensure purity and potency. Please consult your health care provider before using this product. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Must Be 18+ To Consume

We are more than just a mere supplier of CBD Infused Products. We are CBD pioneers who spotted gaps that exist within the cannabis industry due to lack of variation in CBD product lines and offerings.