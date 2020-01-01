About this product

Our Pure & Simple juices are made in the Ayurvedic tradition, blending the best quality ingredients with sound processes that ensure live culture quality and consistency. Pure & Simple Juices are squeezed daily from raw, fresh, organic produce and infused with 100mg of activated cannabinoids. Pure Juices are available in Just Apple, Just Orange, and Just Carrot flavors, while our Juice Blends include Hibiscus Citrus, Minty (Cucumber) Lime, Chilito Mango, and Pineapple Cucumber.