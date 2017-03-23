Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Hybrid strains are a cross of two or more strains of cannabis, allowing the patient to get the desired effects of both Indica and Sativa strains in one Hybrid strain.
on March 23rd, 2017
This Cali Kush concentrate is a great hybrid. Personally I felt more of the Indica feel (which I like) but for others they felt more of the Sativa. Either way I loved the high, and how long it lasted for (about 3-4 hours). Highly recommend.
Cali Kush must have been a no-brainer when it came time to name this strain given the popularity of Kush varieties in The Golden State. Its buds are large and dense with few leaves and not many pistils. The flowers will be light green shot through with icy blue and packed with trichomes throughout. Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with the darker coffee notes of a kush. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more apparent in the taste. The indica-dominant variation of this hybrid has been more popular, but a sativa-dominant version has also been spotted.