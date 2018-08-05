Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Hybrid strains are a cross of two or more strains of cannabis, allowing the patient to get the desired effects of both Indica and Sativa strains in one Hybrid strain.
on August 5th, 2018
Just OK. The vape is smooth, but there's nothing outstanding about the taste. And as a medical user, IMO the "Glue" in the name doesn't stick very well (IOW, even though I felt sleepy, I was oddly restless at the same time-- not a very satisfying feeling overall.)
Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.