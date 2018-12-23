CeCeRoyalle
on December 23rd, 2018
This is absolutely my favorite so far. I have ADHD (nonhyper - so I am distracted and slow thinking, procrastinator, task-avoidant, etc) and I have a ridiculously low tolerance. I use vape carts because I have asthma and smoke allergies, so a concentrated form with less smoke is best for me. Plus the solvent free part with Pure is awesome for all my issues. I only use a half a puff on my vape pen at a time. It works out great. Gelato is my Adderall substitute. I take a halfpuff in the morning and my head clears, I'm ready to get up and go. Another halfpuff at lunch and then again in evening if I am going to be up late and I have energy, focus and good mood with moderate pain relief all day. There is a definite creativity boost as well If I take a lot I will first fall asleep for about 30 minutes and then be up and bouncing around getting stuff done. The taste of the Pure carts are clean and well... pure. I tried another brand and I could taste much more than just cannabis. Gelato tastes amazing. It has a slight menthol taste with a mango sweet base I can't get enough of. It's just so freaking yummy