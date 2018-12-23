 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hybrid - Gelato 33 PureONE CO2 Cartridge

by Pure Vape

About this product

At Pure Vape we are a team of perfectionists. While creating Pure One our mission was to deliver an experience that would raise the bar and establish the highest standard on the market. Today we are excited to announce that the search for the ideal cartridge is over. Please meet the One, the only … Pure One. Features: -Triple Distilled Oil -10x more vapor - Next generation ceramic cartriges - Healthiest vaporizing technology - no oil to coil burning - Full Terpene Profile - Extreme Potency -`Solvent-Free - Superior taste - 9 strains Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction . Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece. It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one". Try it and you won’t go back to your old cartridge! Universal for 510 threaded batteries. Best if used with Pure One Batteries available in 8 colors.

1 customer review

CeCeRoyalle

This is absolutely my favorite so far. I have ADHD (nonhyper - so I am distracted and slow thinking, procrastinator, task-avoidant, etc) and I have a ridiculously low tolerance. I use vape carts because I have asthma and smoke allergies, so a concentrated form with less smoke is best for me. Plus the solvent free part with Pure is awesome for all my issues. I only use a half a puff on my vape pen at a time. It works out great. Gelato is my Adderall substitute. I take a halfpuff in the morning and my head clears, I'm ready to get up and go. Another halfpuff at lunch and then again in evening if I am going to be up late and I have energy, focus and good mood with moderate pain relief all day. There is a definite creativity boost as well If I take a lot I will first fall asleep for about 30 minutes and then be up and bouncing around getting stuff done. The taste of the Pure carts are clean and well... pure. I tried another brand and I could taste much more than just cannabis. Gelato tastes amazing. It has a slight menthol taste with a mango sweet base I can't get enough of. It's just so freaking yummy

About this strain

Gelato

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

About this brand

At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.