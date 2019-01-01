About this product

At Pure Vape we are a team of perfectionists. While creating Pure One our mission was to deliver an experience that would raise the bar and establish the highest standard on the market. Today we are excited to announce that the search for the ideal cartridge is over. Please meet the One, the only … Pure One. Features: -Triple Distilled Oil -10x more vapor - Next generation ceramic cartriges - Healthiest vaporizing technology - no oil to coil burning - Full Terpene Profile - Extreme Potency -`Solvent-Free - Superior taste - 9 strains Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction . Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece. It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one". Try it and you won’t go back to your old cartridge! Universal for 510 threaded batteries. Best if used with Pure One Batteries available in 8 colors.