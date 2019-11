Dude420Bro on March 25th, 2019

Dude, I picked up some of The Pure Syringes "Strawberry Cough" 21+ REC. in CA. This Hybrid distillate had 86% THC. It also has a sweet hint of strawberry flavor and a bold lemon after taste. The high was mostly body high with a little heady creative buzz. I have to say i really enjoy their products. The high and flavor is amazing. I used it to fill Ccell oil carts used in the Ccell Silo battery. I was puffing big clouds and Coughing.