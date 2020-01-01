 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Indica OG CO2 Wax

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Concentrates Solventless Indica OG CO2 Wax

PureWax is a new addition to the Pure family and one that we are very proud of. The quality of our dabbing wax is truly unmatched due to our proprietary cleaning and extraction process. The result of our process is an exceptionally clean and potent product that is perfect for anyone’s dabbing needs. With lab tests all falling between 79 and 83% THC and the best terpene-infused flavors on the market, PureWax is the perfect addition to your medicine cabinet. Benefits of Indica: 1. Relieves body pain 2. Relaxes muscles 3. Relieves spasms, reduces seizures 4. Relieves headaches and migraines 5. Relieves anxiety or stress

At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.