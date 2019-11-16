samf54
on November 16th, 2019
This cart is amazing. I can't think of a single drawback. I'm present yet relaxed, I sleep well and wake up refreshed, I can enjoy new perspectives but not be too high. And great taste to boot.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Features: -Triple Distilled Oil -10x more vapor - Next generation ceramic cartriges - Healthiest vaporizing technology - no oil to coil burning - Full Terpene Profile - Extreme Potency -`Solvent-Free - Superior taste - 9 strains Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction . Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece. It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one". Try it and you won’t go back to your old cartridge! Universal for 510 threaded batteries. Best if used with Pure One Batteries available in 8 colors.
on November 16th, 2019
This cart is amazing. I can't think of a single drawback. I'm present yet relaxed, I sleep well and wake up refreshed, I can enjoy new perspectives but not be too high. And great taste to boot.
Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.