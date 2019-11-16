 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Indica - Paris OG PureONE CO2 Cartridge.

by Pure Vape

About this product

Features: -Triple Distilled Oil -10x more vapor - Next generation ceramic cartriges - Healthiest vaporizing technology - no oil to coil burning - Full Terpene Profile - Extreme Potency -`Solvent-Free - Superior taste - 9 strains Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction . Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece. It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one". Try it and you won’t go back to your old cartridge! Universal for 510 threaded batteries. Best if used with Pure One Batteries available in 8 colors.

1 customer review

samf54

This cart is amazing. I can't think of a single drawback. I'm present yet relaxed, I sleep well and wake up refreshed, I can enjoy new perspectives but not be too high. And great taste to boot.

About this strain

Paris OG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Paris OG is an indica-dominant strain with calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. Rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

About this brand

At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.