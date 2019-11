cruisinclouds on October 10th, 2018

I tried the OG Indica, and yes the flavor could be better (tastes like grass tbh) but I'm going to continue buying these because the high is wonderful. They're so convenient and discreet, and you could probably have it in a pen cup at the office and no one would notice. The smell does give it away though (when puffed) so you'll have to be sure to puff somewhere well ventilated or outside. That one pen lasted me a good month but it probably depends on how often you're using it. Going to try the other ones! Thank you Leafly