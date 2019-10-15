Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Benefits of Indica: 1. Relieves body pain 2. Relaxes muscles 3. Relieves spasms, reduces seizures 4. Relieves headaches and migraines 5. Relieves anxiety or stress
on October 15th, 2019
I recently tried this oil and was very impressed with its quality. It is super clean, additive free, and has a smooth, naturally subtle flavor. Just about the time you realize how pleasant the flavor is you feel the effects of the powerful indica based oil. It is great for treating severe pain and other health conditions. It is truly a quality product and is among the best and most effective at treating my health conditions.
King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.