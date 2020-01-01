 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Mazar x Blueberry OG Cartridge 1g

by House of Brands

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

House of Brands Logo
At House of Brands, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, cartridges, to edibles.