Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Benefits of Indica: 1. Relieves body pain 2. Relaxes muscles 3. Relieves spasms, reduces seizures 4. Relieves headaches and migraines 5. Relieves anxiety or stress
on April 23rd, 2019
This is a great company. The quality of the Northern Lights high is a mind and body experience you’ll want to have after dinner time. All of the qualities of the Northern Lights strain is executed well through this brand, P2. The price is right too. Not harsh. Nice high. 👍🏽
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. Itself a descendant of indigenous Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
Pungently sweet, spicy aromas radiate from the crystal-coated buds, which sometimes reveal themselves in hues of purple. Northern Lights’ psychoactive effects settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and pacifying the mind in dreamy euphoria. Comfortable laziness allows patients to relieve pain and sleeplessness, while its mellow contentment roots out depression and stress. Several different Northern Lights phenotypes circulate the market, but Sensi Seeds recommends a general indoor flowering time of 45 to 50 days.