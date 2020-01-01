Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pure One is the best hitting cartridge available on the market today. Our proprietary triple distilled clear concentrate delivers the cleanest and highest potency oil that bursts with natural flavors. Combined with our next generation ceramic coil cartridge, Pure One produces 10 times more vapor than any standard cartridge on the market today.
Be the first to review this product.