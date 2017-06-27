About this product

Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Hybrid strains are a cross of two or more strains of cannabis, allowing the patient to get the desired effects of both Indica and Sativa strains in one Hybrid strain.