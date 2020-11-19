 Loading…

Indica

Pure Dabbable - Critical Kush

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Concentrates Ingestible Pure Dabbable - Critical Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Pure® Dabbables is a potent concentration of activated THC made from Premium cannabis strains. Pure® oil is extracted and purified then blended with our unique terpene profiles to create a fully edible and ready to smoke product. You can now enjoy 1000mg of all natural Pure® oil. Dab it, eat it, roll it up and enjoy it!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Critical Kush

Critical Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

