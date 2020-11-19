 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Pure Dabbable - Lemon Haze
Sativa

Pure Dabbable - Lemon Haze

by Pure Vape

Write a review
Pure Vape Concentrates Ingestible Pure Dabbable - Lemon Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pure® Dabbables is a potent concentration of activated THC made from Premium cannabis strains. Pure® oil is extracted and purified then blended with our unique terpene profiles to create a fully edible and ready to smoke product. You can now enjoy 1000mg of all natural Pure® oil. Dab it, eat it, roll it up and enjoy it!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review