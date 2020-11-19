 Loading…

Hybrid

Pure Dabbable - Wedding Cake

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Concentrates Ingestible Pure Dabbable - Wedding Cake

About this product

Pure® Dabbables is a potent concentration of activated THC made from Premium cannabis strains. Pure® oil is extracted and purified then blended with our unique terpene profiles to create a fully edible and ready to smoke product. You can now enjoy 1000mg of all natural Pure® oil. Dab it, eat it, roll it up and enjoy it!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

