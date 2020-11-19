Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
CBD disposables are available in non-psychoactive (1:0 boost), low psychoactive (4:1 rise & shine) and psychoactive (1:1 half & half) options. Each disposable has a unique flavor that you will truly enjoy. With Pure CBD line, combining fun and wellness is much easier! Ratios and flavors: 1:0 BOOST (FROZEN GRAPE) 1:1 HALF & HALF (STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE) 4:1 RISE & SHINE (FRENCH VANILLA)
By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.
Be the first to review this product.