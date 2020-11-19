 Loading…

  5. Pure Disposable - CBD 1:1 Half & Half [Strawberry Cheesecake]
Pure Disposable - CBD 1:1 Half & Half [Strawberry Cheesecake]

by Pure Vape

Pure Disposable - CBD 1:1 Half & Half [Strawberry Cheesecake]

CBD disposables are available in non-psychoactive (1:0 boost), low psychoactive (4:1 rise & shine) and psychoactive (1:1 half & half) options. Each disposable has a unique flavor that you will truly enjoy. With Pure CBD line, combining fun and wellness is much easier! Ratios and flavors: 1:0 BOOST (FROZEN GRAPE) 1:1 HALF & HALF (STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE) 4:1 RISE & SHINE (FRENCH VANILLA)

At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

Strawberry Cheesecake

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

