Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We added live resin terpenes extracted from fresh frozen cannabis plants to our award winning cannabis oil to bring you the best of both worlds. HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!! Our disposables all test over 85% THC. Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!
This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.
Be the first to review this product.