Hybrid

Pure Disposable - Orange Crush

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Vaping Vape Pens Pure Disposable - Orange Crush

About this product

We added live resin terpenes extracted from fresh frozen cannabis plants to our award winning cannabis oil to bring you the best of both worlds. HIGH POTENCY & LIVE CANNABIS FLAVOR!!! Our disposables all test over 85% THC. Don't settle for low potency live resin that tastes like dried hay, taste the freshness and enjoy the high!

At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

Orange Crush

Orange Crush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Orange Crush is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a super sweet tangy flavor and aroma. Bred by BC Growers Association with California Orange and Blueberry for parents, Orange Crush produces a powerful and long-lasting cerebral sensation. Orange Crush has a flowering time of 7 to 9 weeks.

