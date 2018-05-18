Z-game on May 18th, 2018

Super easy to use, comes fully charged. THE WHITE ONE LOOOKS SOOOOO slick when attached to the pure one cartridges. Price is decent and well worth the crazy high it gives when paired with the pure one sativa’s. One note, could’nt seem to find a user manual online, i did send them a message though. But here is how it works from my experience: Charge by threading into included usb then plugging into laptop or adapter. White, SOLID, light means charging. Flashing light or no light means charged. They could have changed that up a bit as it is quite confusing. But now you know :)