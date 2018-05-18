 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PureONE Batteries

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape's PureONE Pen is the sleek and straightforward way for you to vape. 510 threaded and compatible with all Pure Vape's cartridges to ensure easy access and full-proof vaping. Quick, discreet, and efficient, Pure Vape makes it easy.

Z-game

Super easy to use, comes fully charged. THE WHITE ONE LOOOKS SOOOOO slick when attached to the pure one cartridges. Price is decent and well worth the crazy high it gives when paired with the pure one sativa’s. One note, could’nt seem to find a user manual online, i did send them a message though. But here is how it works from my experience: Charge by threading into included usb then plugging into laptop or adapter. White, SOLID, light means charging. Flashing light or no light means charged. They could have changed that up a bit as it is quite confusing. But now you know :)

At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.