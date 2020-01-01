About this product

PureWax is a new addition to the Pure family and one that we are very proud of. The quality of our dabbing wax is truly unmatched due to our proprietary cleaning and extraction process. The result of our process is an exceptionally clean and potent product that is perfect for anyone’s dabbing needs. With lab tests all falling between 79 and 83% THC and the best terpene-infused flavors on the market, PureWax is the perfect addition to your medicine cabinet. Benefits of Sativa: 1. Feelings of well-being and at-ease 2. Up-lifting and cerebral thoughts 3. Stimulates and energizes 4. Increases focus and creativity 5. Fights depression