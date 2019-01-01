About this product
What's more fun than vaping Pure? Probably nothing, but we've added something that's just as fun! You can now enjoy your favorite, all natural, pesticide-free oil with nearly anything! The Pure Syringe is the perfect addition to your daily routine. Just squeeze it onto your blunt or peanut butter sandwich and stay happy all day long!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.