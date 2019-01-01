 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Sativa Lemon Haze Pure Syringe

Sativa Lemon Haze Pure Syringe

by Pure Vape

Write a review
Pure Vape Concentrates Solventless Sativa Lemon Haze Pure Syringe

About this product

What's more fun than vaping Pure? Probably nothing, but we've added something that's just as fun! You can now enjoy your favorite, all natural, pesticide-free oil with nearly anything! The Pure Syringe is the perfect addition to your daily routine. Just squeeze it onto your blunt or peanut butter sandwich and stay happy all day long!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.