lonelyayaya on July 17th, 2019

I love Pure vapes. I think they are convenient and easy to take a rip. I used a delivery service that was able to bring me a 4 pack. I used the code SPLITEN on splitbud.com and it was delivered directly to my door with edibles. So happy with my pens and this purchase. Splitbud is the only way I can buy vapes as a heavy disposable user.