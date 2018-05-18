Z-game
on May 18th, 2018
This cartridge is spectacular, I used to use another product which was super luxurious and had programmable heating temps and cool customizable lights [if you know you know ;) ], but this one is amazing. Releases a crazy amount of visible smoke which is fun but also, I bought it with the white battery and they look awesome coupled together. No button pushing either which is great! Tried another Hybrid pureOne cartridge as well, can’t remember name, it had a super musky, spiced flavor profile it was super fun, but not as crazy potent as this one. It takes me to an euphoric amusement park in 2-3 big hits :)