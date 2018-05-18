 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sativa - Tangie PureONE CO2 Cartridge

Sativa - Tangie PureONE CO2 Cartridge

by Pure Vape

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Pure Vape Concentrates Cartridges Sativa - Tangie PureONE CO2 Cartridge

About this product

At Pure Vape we are a team of perfectionists. While creating Pure One our mission was to deliver an experience that would raise the bar and establish the highest standard on the market. Today we are excited to announce that the search for the ideal cartridge is over. Please meet the One, the only … Pure One. Features: -Triple Distilled Oil -10x more vapor - Next generation ceramic cartriges - Healthiest vaporizing technology - no oil to coil burning - Full Terpene Profile - Extreme Potency -`Solvent-Free - Superior taste - 9 strains Our upgraded award winning triple distilled oil is made with pride. It is more clear, transparent and yes more THC potent than ever before. Free of glycol, glycerin or solvents we offer the true cannabis taste of full bodied terpene profile strains to enhance and compliment the therapeutic effects of cannabis while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction . Our new ceramic technology eliminates burnt taste of the dinosaur days of "oil to metal coil”. It captures the best our oil has to offer, evenly heating it across a smooth ceramic basin with vapor delivered to your lips by a porcelain ceramic mouthpiece. It is with these advancements, we bring to you an unparalleled vaping experience with higher vapor volume and Pure cannabis taste. Making it easy to see why its the "one". Try it and you won’t go back to your old cartridge! Universal for 510 threaded batteries. Best if used with Pure One Batteries available in 8 colors.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Z-game

This cartridge is spectacular, I used to use another product which was super luxurious and had programmable heating temps and cool customizable lights [if you know you know ;) ], but this one is amazing. Releases a crazy amount of visible smoke which is fun but also, I bought it with the white battery and they look awesome coupled together. No button pushing either which is great! Tried another Hybrid pureOne cartridge as well, can’t remember name, it had a super musky, spiced flavor profile it was super fun, but not as crazy potent as this one. It takes me to an euphoric amusement park in 2-3 big hits :)

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.