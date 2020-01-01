 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sativa Tangie CO2 Cartridges

Sativa Tangie CO2 Cartridges

by Pure Vape

Write a review
Pure Vape Concentrates Cartridges Sativa Tangie CO2 Cartridges

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Benefits of Sativa: 1. Feelings of well-being and at-ease 2. Up-lifting and cerebral thoughts 3. Stimulates and energizes 4. Increases focus and creativity 5. Fights depression

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.