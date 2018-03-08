 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Indica Wiz Khalifa OG CO2 Cartridges

Indica Wiz Khalifa OG CO2 Cartridges

by Pure Vape

Skip to Reviews
2.01
Pure Vape Concentrates Cartridges Indica Wiz Khalifa OG CO2 Cartridges

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our oil is one of the most potent on the market. Unlike many other brands that give you the results of raw oil that they then dilute, at Pure what you see is what you vape. Our Lab tests for each batch are printed on the package and most batches test well over 70% THC. Additionally, due to our natural process in which we use the terpenes found naturally in the flower, the flavor and draw from our cartridges is exceptionally smooth. Benefits of Indica: 1. Relieves body pain 2. Relaxes muscles 3. Relieves spasms, reduces seizures 4. Relieves headaches and migraines 5. Relieves anxiety or stress

1 customer review

2.01

write a review

CamKCam

The draw is very smooth, as with all Pure Vape products, but the flavor of Whiz Khalifa is not enjoyable to me at all. It tastes like someone sprayed mens’ cologne in my mouth. The flavor puts me off so much, I honestly don’t want to smoke it.

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction.