  5. Ghost OG - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5g

Ghost OG - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5g

by PUREXTRACTS

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. Ghost OG is a clone only cut of the original OG Kush. The legend suggests that this cut of OG Kush was possessed by OverGrow.com forum member “OrgnKid” back in the early ’90s, who shared it with another forum member known as “Ghost”, who then distributed it on to a few select individuals. This classic strain has all your favorite OG Kush characteristics, including powerful gas/fuel/pine aromas and flavors with a satisfying lemon undertone. Although this Indica leaning variety is great for a calm and relaxing high, it can also be known to produce a clear/functional effect at the same time.

Ghost OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.