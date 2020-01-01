 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Grape Chu - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5 g

Grape Chu - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5 g

by PUREXTRACTS

PUREXTRACTS Concentrates Cartridges Grape Chu - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 0.5 g

About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. This mysterious Indica cultivar is named for its distinct grape smell and flavor. While It’s genetic lineage is still a mystery, its unmistakable grape/berry flavor profile has made it a favorite amongst the PUREXTRACTS team. Users can expect their mouth to be filled with a juicy grape zest, that will keep them coming back for more. You may experience a euphoric warm and fuzzy feeling with this wonderful strain

About this brand

PUREXTRACTS Logo
As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.