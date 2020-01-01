Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. Pink Lemonade is well known for its bright pink resin covered buds. The flowers resemble powdered covered raspberries and oozes a strong pink lemonade aroma. Its flavor has a bright grapefruit/citrus profile that easily makes it one of our favorite Sativas. This strain produces an excellent functional high that will make it one of your go-to midday strains.
Pink Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a tart flavor and aroma. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Pink Lemonade buds are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade is a strain that instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.