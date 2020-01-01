 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Pink Lemonade - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 1g

Pink Lemonade - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 1g

by PUREXTRACTS

PUREXTRACTS Concentrates Cartridges Pink Lemonade - Preserve - Cured Cannabis Cartridge - 1g

About this product

Preserve™ Cured Cannabis Cartridges™ feature single origin 100% cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. With Preserve™, we are taking a different approach allowing our cannabis to cure - unlike live resin products - so our terpenes can fully express themselves before we extract with precision. That's how we get that True-To-Flower flavor and experience. Pink Lemonade is well known for its bright pink resin covered buds. The flowers resemble powdered covered raspberries and oozes a strong pink lemonade aroma. Its flavor has a bright grapefruit/citrus profile that easily makes it one of our favorite Sativas. This strain produces an excellent functional high that will make it one of your go-to midday strains.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade
Terpenes
  1. Ocimene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a tart flavor and aroma. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Pink Lemonade buds are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade is a strain that instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.

About this brand

PUREXTRACTS Logo
As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.