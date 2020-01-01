 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge - 1g

by P2 by PUREXTRACTS

About this product

Super Lemon Haze compliments an active lifestyle, as it boosts your spirits, draws out your creative spark and helps with concentration.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.